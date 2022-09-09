Keating's late penalty seals victory for Cork as their promotion charge gathers pace

WATERFORD 1

CORK CITY 2

Dylan O’Connell at the RSC

JUST AFTER RAUL Uche looked to have snatched a point for Waterford, Cork City collected the three points through a Ruairi Keating penalty in the 94th minute.

The 2-1 win at the RSC means that the Rebel Army can win the First Division title next week against rivals Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Tonight wasn’t about promotion or trophies but Munster bragging rights between City and Waterford.

Colin Healy’s team started quick and they pushed right up into the Waterford half. Their advance created space at the back and Phoenix Patterson thrived in the gaps created on the left flank.

The forward had to battle with Josh Honohan, who got the better of Patterson with their first tussle for the ball. When he did get free of the full-back, a deep cross was put in and this was scrambled clear by the City defence.

City readjusted themselves to try and cover up, and this left room for Junior Quitirna to run in behind through the centre. Just as he ran into the box, Matt Healy lunged in and won the ball back for his club.

45+3' HALF TIME: Plenty of half chances but nothing in the way of goals - scoreless at the break.



0-0 #WFCvCCFC pic.twitter.com/zkjWNS1Ldd — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) September 9, 2022

Just as Waterford seemed to establish themselves as the dominant team, City broke through Ruairi Keating and he crossed to the back post. Paul Martin spotted this and tipped it off the crossbar, and the ball went out to Cian Bargary. The winger shot first time and the Waterford goalkeeper swallowed this with ease.

Advertisement

Keating was called into action moments later to head away a Patterson corner that nearly curled in at the near post.

The chaotic opening faded into a tense game between two well matched Munster rivals. This was the fourth meeting of the two teams in 2022, and their second bout in just three weeks.

A long lull period was then ended by a long ball over the top from Darragh Power. It found Wassim Aouachria and as he controlled, David Harrington sprinted from his line and booted the ball out of play.

Waterford, who seemed to tire in the final few minutes of the first half, pushed right up after the break and Phoenix Patterson had a long range shot blocked by Jonas Hakkinen. Another ball in went to Quitirna and this was scrambled away before the forward steadied himself.

Everything changed in the 55th minute when Healy delivered a short corner and it was scrambled into Barry Coffey’s path. His shot sailed through the chaos and Martin got low to get a hand to this. The shot-stopper put the ball into Murphy’s path and the striker tapped this in to make it 1-0 to City.

Two minutes after the restart, Tunmise Sobowale was sent off by Alan Patchell for elbowing Bolger.

Waterford rallied in the aftermath and they should have equalised through Roland Idowu but his driven shot was headed clear by Bolger.

The Blues kept the pressure on and forced two corners in the 90th minute. The second ball in from Patterson was met by substitute Raul Uche, who headed in the equaliser for Waterford.

City went right up the pitch from the kick-off and Murphy swung a low ball across the face of goal, which narrowly missed the path of Keating before going out for a throw-in.

Healy’s team continued to push up and in the fourth minute of injury time, an infringement was spotted inside the area and City were awarded a penalty.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Keating’s effort hit the inside the of left post and trickled over the line, to give City the lead at the death.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin; Darragh Power (Owen Oseni 84), Richard Taylor, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin (Raul Uche 75), Wassim Aouachria, Junior Quitirna, Tunmise Sobowale, Roland Idowu, Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Cork City: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely 80), Cian Bargary, Matt Healy, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan (Jonas Hakkinen 19), Cian Murphy.

Referee: Alan Patchell

FIRST DIVISION RESULTS

Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Galway United

Athlone Town 2-0 Wexford FC

Treaty United 2-1 Bray Wanderers