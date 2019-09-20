Dundalk edge closer to league glory as Kelly's first-half strike enough to down Waterford

Waterford 0

Dundalk 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC

DUNDALK EDGED CLOSER to sealing the Premier Division trophy tonight after a 1-0 win away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

Daniel Kelly’s strike seven minutes before the break separated the teams at full time despite the home side creating some good scoring chances.

Michael O’Connor had the first chance of the game after just 12 minutes. Tom Holland, the match winner last weekend against Bohemians, provided the through ball for the striker whose first touch let him down but still got his strike away. Gary Rogers was down quick to make a good block.

The home side had another good chance three minutes later. Georgie Poynton crossed towards the back post but Sam Bone just couldn’t get a touch on the ball.

On the half hour, Waterford looked dangerous again. Zack Elbouzedi crossed from the left for Michael O’Connor who laid the ball off to Cory Galvin, but Chris Shields made an important block to deflect the ball over the bar.

Rory Feely headed over the crossbar before Dundalk’s Michael Duffy had their first real chance of the game but his effort was over Matthew Connor’s crossbar.

Dundalk struck the lead goal seven minutes before half time. Rob Slevin didn’t get the free-kick as Pat Hoban stole possession on the touchline; he drove forward at goal before squaring for Kelly to fire into the back of the net.

Waterford are not happy, but it's 1-0 to Dundalk - Daniel Kelly sweeping home Hoban's square ball https://t.co/NqbBaCcZp3 #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/jhQI9eiJ26 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 20, 2019

Dundalk went close to doubling the lead just before the hour mark. Michael Duffy did well down the left before slipping the ball inside to Kelly, but his strike was blocked in front of goal by Kevin Lynch.

Patrick McEleney tested Matthew Connor with a powerful drive but the young keeper saved well, before Waterford almost levelled at the other end in the final minutes.

Dean O’Halloran linked up with Walter Figueira to find Shane Duggan but his right-footed strike was saved by Gary Rogers as Dundalk held out for the three points.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Sam Bone, Rory Feely, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch, Tom Holland (Shane Duggan 66), JJ Lunney (Dean O’Halloran 79), Georgie Poynton, Zack Elbouzedi, Cory Galvin (Walter Figueira 60), Michael O’Connor

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Chris Shields, Andy Boyle, Dean Jarvis, Daniel Cleary, Jamie McGrath, Robbie Benson (Sean Murray 85), Michael Duffy, Daniel Kelly (Patrick McEleney 79), Pat Hoban (Georgie Kelly 89)

Referee: Derek Tomney

