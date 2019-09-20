This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk edge closer to league glory as Kelly's first-half strike enough to down Waterford

Job done for the Lilywhites, who are one win away from making it back-to-back titles.

By Brendan White Friday 20 Sep 2019, 9:54 PM
57 minutes ago 700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4818413
Daniel Kelly celebrates his goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Daniel Kelly celebrates his goal.
Daniel Kelly celebrates his goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Waterford 0

Dundalk 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC 

DUNDALK EDGED CLOSER to sealing the Premier Division trophy tonight after a 1-0 win away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

Daniel Kelly’s strike seven minutes before the break separated the teams at full time despite the home side creating some good scoring chances.

Michael O’Connor had the first chance of the game after just 12 minutes. Tom Holland, the match winner last weekend against Bohemians, provided the through ball for the striker whose first touch let him down but still got his strike away. Gary Rogers was down quick to make a good block.

The home side had another good chance three minutes later. Georgie Poynton crossed towards the back post but Sam Bone just couldn’t get a touch on the ball.

On the half hour, Waterford looked dangerous again. Zack Elbouzedi crossed from the left for Michael O’Connor who laid the ball off to Cory Galvin, but Chris Shields made an important block to deflect the ball over the bar.

Rory Feely headed over the crossbar before Dundalk’s Michael Duffy had their first real chance of the game but his effort was over Matthew Connor’s crossbar.

Dundalk struck the lead goal seven minutes before half time. Rob Slevin didn’t get the free-kick as Pat Hoban stole possession on the touchline; he drove forward at goal before squaring for Kelly to fire into the back of the net.

Dundalk went close to doubling the lead just before the hour mark. Michael Duffy did well down the left before slipping the ball inside to Kelly, but his strike was blocked in front of goal by Kevin Lynch.

Patrick McEleney tested Matthew Connor with a powerful drive but the young keeper saved well, before Waterford almost levelled at the other end in the final minutes.

Dean O’Halloran linked up with Walter Figueira to find Shane Duggan but his right-footed strike was saved by Gary Rogers as Dundalk held out for the three points. 

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Sam Bone, Rory Feely, Rob Slevin, Kevin Lynch, Tom Holland (Shane Duggan 66), JJ Lunney (Dean O’Halloran 79), Georgie Poynton, Zack Elbouzedi, Cory Galvin (Walter Figueira 60), Michael O’Connor

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Chris Shields, Andy Boyle, Dean Jarvis, Daniel Cleary, Jamie McGrath, Robbie Benson (Sean Murray 85), Michael Duffy, Daniel Kelly (Patrick McEleney 79), Pat Hoban (Georgie Kelly 89)

Referee: Derek Tomney

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan White
brendanwhite10@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie