Waterford hit six to cruise past Malahide and book FAI Cup quarter-final place

Malahide United 0

Waterford F.C 6

Brendan Graham reports from Gannon Park

WATERFORD FC EASED their way into the FAI Cup quarter finals putting six goals past Malahide United during an impressive performance at Gannon Park.

Phoenix Patterson almost gave Waterford a dream start in the sun with a huge chance on three minutes. A perfectly weighted through ball from Griffin found its way right to the feet of Patterson through on goal. Patterson’s effort was good but his effort hit the butt of the right hand post and away.

Waterford were putting excellent pressure on Malahide early on and broke the deadlock just four minutes later. A brilliant ball over the top from Killian Cantwell fell perfectly for Griffin who slotted calmly past McNulty to give his side the lead.

Waterford doubled their lead two minutes later courtesy of Roland Idowu and it was no less than the visitors deserved. A short corner from Waterford was received by Idowu on the edge of the box. Idowu showed great feet before turning inside the box and unleashing a low finish past McNulty and put Waterford in cruise control.

Not the start Malahide would have imagined and they were three behind on twelve minutes. Poor defending from the home side allowed Wassim Aouachria to nick the ball past Colm Deasy and finish from close range. The League of Ireland side three to the good inside fifteen minutes and no less than they deserved.

Waterford's Wassim Aouachra scores a goal. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Waterford had their fourth on the half hour mark and it was all too easy for Phoenix Patterson. He picked the ball up from Darragh Power on the right before closing in on McNulty, waiting for his moment and finishing to the net.

Despite being under constant pressure and conceding four, McNulty pulled off some excellent saves for Malahide in the opening half denying both Idowu and Patterson again just before the break.

With such a commanding lead, Waterford could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas slightly in the second forty five but they maintained their intensity and momentum from the off with roving right back Sohowale causing serious problems for the hosts all afternoon on the right.

Shane Griffin had an excellent chance on sixty five minutes from another Waterford set piece but his powerful header was palmed away by McNulty once more. Waterford’s fifth came with twelve minutes remaining through Darragh Power. Waterford’s setpieces were excellent all afternoon and this time it was Patterson’s corner that caused havoc for

Malahide, it saw McNulty completely miss the ball on its way across allowing Cantwell to head towards goal.

Darragh Power made sure of it with the slightest of touches as the ball crossed the line to increase their lead. Youngster Harvey Warren was introduced late on to make his senior debut for the Blues in what capped off a solid afternoon for Waterford.

They weren’t satisfied with five though and in the dying moments of the game got number six. Another teasing cross from Phoenix Patterson was met by Aouachria who blasted the ball into the net from close range.

A hugely positive performance capping off a really positive week for the club with Waterford advancing to the FAI Cup quarter – finals.

Malahide United: Dylan McNulty; Colm Deasy, Jamie McGlynn (Karl Melling 53), Kevin Healy, Glen Daly (Cillian Timmins 64); Mark Brennan (Jack Doyle 53), Gareth Craven, Dylan Cashin, Sam Simpson (Evan Pierce 64); Karl O’Callaghan, Ciaran McGahon (Jordi Albanda 77).

Waterford F.C: Paul Martin; Darragh Power, Richard Taylor (Dean Larkin 51), Tunmice Sohowale (Harvey Warren 83), Shane Griffin; Killian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson, Niall O’Keefe (Yassine En Neyah 51), Quitirna Junior (Owen Osent 83); Roland Idowu (Romeo Akachukwu 72), Wassim Aouachria.

Referee: David Dunne

FAI Cup result…

Maynooth University Town 0-3 Treaty United