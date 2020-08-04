Second Waterford FC player to be tested having shown Covid-19 symptoms

A SECOND PLAYER at Waterford FC will take a test for Covid-19 having shown symptoms consistent with the virus today.

Waterford were due to play Sligo Rovers this evening, but the game was postponed after a Waterford player reported Covid-19 symptoms ahead of training yesterday. The club have shut down all activity until the result of the test is known. The player travelled to Tolka Park for last Saturday’s league game with Shelbourne, but did not take to the field.

Today a second player has reported symptoms, and a statement by the FAI says this player was not involved with the first team for last Saturday’s league game away to Shelbourne.

Waterford are set to face Cork City at home this Saturday, 8 August. The club returned to action under new manager John Sheridan with a win against Shels last Saturday, following the league’s near-five-month hiatus.