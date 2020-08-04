This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Second Waterford FC player to be tested having shown Covid-19 symptoms

Today’s game with Sligo was postponed over a suspected Covid-19 case discovered yesterday.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 8:36 PM
A general view of Waterford's RSC.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A SECOND PLAYER at Waterford FC will take a test for Covid-19 having shown symptoms consistent with the virus today. 

Waterford were due to play Sligo Rovers this evening, but the game was postponed after a Waterford player reported Covid-19 symptoms ahead of training yesterday. The club have shut down all activity until the result of the test is known. The player travelled to Tolka Park for last Saturday’s league game with Shelbourne, but did not take to the field. 

Today a second player has reported symptoms, and a statement by the FAI says this player was not involved with the first team for last Saturday’s league game away to Shelbourne. 

Waterford are set to face Cork City at home this Saturday, 8 August. The club returned to action under new manager John Sheridan with a win against Shels last Saturday, following the league’s near-five-month hiatus. 

