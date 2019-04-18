Waterford FC not granted Uefa license following qualification to Europa League

WATERFORD FC WILL not receive a Uefa license and will no longer play in this year’s Europa League competition.

Waterford FC crest. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The FAI this evening confirmed it “received a notification from Uefa’s Licensing Department that Waterford FC’s exception request has been rejected on the non-fulfillment of the three-year rule as defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.”

Contacted today by The42, Waterford FC have declined to comment at this time.



The club finished fourth in last year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, earning qualification to Europe’s second-tier football competition.

Yesterday, the FAI confirmed they had received a letter from St Patrick’s Athletic in relation to Uefa club licensing.

It’s understood that the club contended that Waterford FC should not be eligible to compete in the competition as they do not meet Uefa licensing criteria; stating a club must be in existence for three years.

Waterford reformed as a new company under Lee Power in November, 2016.

St Pat’s also made no comment on the issue when contacted by The42.

With reporting from Gavin Cooney

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: