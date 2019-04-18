This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford FC not granted Uefa license following qualification to Europa League

The fourth European place is now set to go to St Pat’s.

By Cian Roche Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 10:16 PM
44 minutes ago 3,341 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599143

WATERFORD FC WILL not receive a Uefa license and will no longer play in this year’s Europa League competition.

A view of the Waterford crest Waterford FC crest. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The FAI this evening confirmed it “received a notification from Uefa’s Licensing Department that Waterford FC’s exception request has been rejected on the non-fulfillment of the three-year rule as defined in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.”

Contacted today by The42, Waterford FC have declined to comment at this time.

The club finished fourth in last year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, earning qualification to Europe’s second-tier football competition.

Yesterday, the FAI confirmed they had received a letter from St Patrick’s Athletic in relation to Uefa club licensing.

It’s understood that the club contended that Waterford FC should not be eligible to compete in the competition as they do not meet Uefa licensing criteria; stating a club must be in existence for three years.

Waterford reformed as a new company under Lee Power in November, 2016.

St Pat’s also made no comment on the issue when contacted by The42.

With reporting from Gavin Cooney

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie