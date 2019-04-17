This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
St Pat's write to FAI over Uefa licensing

It is understood the matter relates to European qualification.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 6:53 PM
Richmond Park, home of Saint Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Richmond Park, home of Saint Patrick's Athletic.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have written to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) in relation to Uefa club licensing, them FAI have confirmed. 

The FAI confirmed so in a brief statement issued this evening: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm it is in receipt of a letter from St Patrick’s Athletic in relation to Uefa Club Licensing and is looking into the matter.” 

The42 understands that the matter relates to Europa League qualification from last season.

Waterford United earned a place in the competition last year, by virtue of finishing fourth.

Pat’s finished fifth, and it is understood they contend Waterford should not be eligible to compete in the competition as they do not meet Uefa licensing criteria stating a club must be in existence for three years, given that Waterford reformed as a new company under Lee Power in November, 2016. 

Saint Patrick’s Athletic were unwilling to comment on the issue when contacted by The42

 

