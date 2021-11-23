Waterford FC owner 'backed into a corner' over controversial sacking of Bircham

WATERFORD FC OWNER Richard Forrest insists they were ‘backed into a corner’ and ‘given an ultimatum’, which resulted in the decision to terminate the contract of manager Marc Bircham.

The news of Bircham’s departure emerged this morning, a dramatic development ahead of Friday night’s promotion/relegation play-off with UCD.

In a social media post published just before 8am, Bircham claimed that he had been suspended by the club following “a difference of opinion” with Forrest. Within an hour, the club then announced his sacking.

Waterford need to win the clash at Richmond Park in order to retain their Premier Division status but their preparations have been thrown into disarray by their manager’s exit.

Yet in a statement released this evening, Forrest said he was left with no choice and had to make his decision ‘in the long term best interests of the club’.

The full statement reads:

“Since I arrived in Waterford my full and total commitment has been to unite the club and build a Waterford FC we can all be proud of.

“I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday. I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club. I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.

“Therefore, it would not be right for me to comment any further on the above as we now need to put all our energy into Friday’s game and have the squad fully focused.

“The club would like to thank Marc for the great job he has done for us and wish him all the best for the future.

“Finally, I would encourage everyone to all get behind the team as you have done throughout this season as we, THE BLUES, fight for our right to be in the League of Ireland Premier.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Yours in sport,

“Richard Forrest.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: