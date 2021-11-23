Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Advertisement

Waterford FC owner 'backed into a corner' over controversial sacking of Bircham

Richard Forrest has had his say on a dramatic day for the club.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,952 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5609954
Waterford's home at the RSC.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Waterford's home at the RSC.
Waterford's home at the RSC.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

WATERFORD FC OWNER Richard Forrest insists they were ‘backed into a corner’ and ‘given an ultimatum’, which resulted in the decision to terminate the contract of manager Marc Bircham.

The news of Bircham’s departure emerged this morning, a dramatic development ahead of Friday night’s promotion/relegation play-off with UCD.

In a social media post published just before 8am, Bircham claimed that he had been suspended by the club following “a difference of opinion” with Forrest. Within an hour, the club then announced his sacking.

Waterford need to win the clash at Richmond Park in order to retain their Premier Division status but their preparations have been thrown into disarray by their manager’s exit.

Yet in a statement released this evening, Forrest said he was left with no choice and had to make his decision ‘in the long term best interests of the club’.

The full statement reads: 

“Since I arrived in Waterford my full and total commitment has been to unite the club and build a Waterford FC we can all be proud of.

“I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision we did today especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday. I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long term best interests of the club. I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.

“Therefore, it would not be right for me to comment any further on the above as we now need to put all our energy into Friday’s game and have the squad fully focused.

“The club would like to thank Marc for the great job he has done for us and wish him all the best for the future.

“Finally, I would encourage everyone to all get behind the team as you have done throughout this season as we, THE BLUES, fight for our right to be in the League of Ireland Premier.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Yours in sport,

“Richard Forrest.”

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie