Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
First Waterford FC player returns negative result from Covid-19 test

The second player is awaiting the result of his test.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 1:24 PM
WATERFORD FC SAY their first player tested for Covid-19 has received a negative result.

The League of Ireland club reported two suspected cases of Covid-19 this week, the first of which resulted in their clash with Sligo Rovers being postponed. 

The second player with a suspected case of Covid-19 is still awaiting the results of his test, meaning Waterford FC are continuing to follow FAI and HSE protocols in relation to the virus.

a-view-of-the-waterford-crest The Waterford FC logo. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford’s club doctor, Sinead Fitzpatrick, resigned from her position yesterday but the club did not explain why she had decided to leave or whether her decision was linked to the suspected Covid-19 cases.

In a statement today, Waterford FC welcomed confirmation that the first player returned a negative test result but said that the player “is still feeling unwell and will remain in isolation until he’s feeling well enough to train.”

The first player had displayed symptoms after travelling with the team to Tolka Park for Waterford’s league clash against Shelbourne last Saturday, a game in which he did not play.

Waterford are due to take on Cork City at home this Saturday. The Déise club enjoyed a win against Shels last weekend on their return to action under new manager John Sheridan. 

The club will now hope their second player also returns a negative result from his Covid-19 case.

“The first player tested for Covid-19 has received his test results and the result was negative,” reads Waterford FC’s statement this afternoon.

“The player is still feeling unwell and will remain in isolation until he’s feeling well enough to train.

“The second player is still awaiting the results of his test so although this is much welcomed news, we still have a suspected case and will continue to follow FAI and HSE protocol in conjunction with the Waterford FC Covid-19 team.”

The42 Team

