Dungarvan stripped of county title in Waterford due to Covid-19 breach

DUNGARVAN HAVE BEEN stripped of the Waterford Intermediate Football Championship title they won earlier this month.

The decision comes as a result of an investigation into the club’s fielding of a player who was awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

The player, whose test ultimately came back positive, featured in Dungarvan’s 0-14 to 0-10 victory against Kill at Walsh Park on Saturday, 3 October.

The club later acknowledged that “errors were made in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines” as they issued an apology for the breach.

However, they have now been sanctioned, with individual suspensions and an undisclosed fine also handed down by GAA authorities in the Deise.

The club has accepted the punishment, as confirmed in a brief statement issued this evening by the Waterford County Board.

It reads: “Further to the investigation into matters arising from the Intermediate Football final and the positive Covid-19 case, the management executive of the Waterford County Board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions, and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA club, have been accepted.

“The management executive would like to thank the officers and members of Dungarvan GAA for their full co-operation with the investigation.

“Waterford GAA will be making no further comment on the matter.”

According to the Waterford News & Star, the final has been declared null and void so Kill will not be awarded the county title or promotion to the senior grade.