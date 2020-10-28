BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Dungarvan stripped of county title in Waterford due to Covid-19 breach

The club has accepted the sanctions.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 7:39 PM
13 minutes ago 1,382 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5247612
Walsh Park played host to the game between Dungarvan and Kill earlier this month.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Walsh Park played host to the game between Dungarvan and Kill earlier this month.
Walsh Park played host to the game between Dungarvan and Kill earlier this month.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

DUNGARVAN HAVE BEEN stripped of the Waterford Intermediate Football Championship title they won earlier this month.

The decision comes as a result of an investigation into the club’s fielding of a player who was awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

The player, whose test ultimately came back positive, featured in Dungarvan’s 0-14 to 0-10 victory against Kill at Walsh Park on Saturday, 3 October.

The club later acknowledged that “errors were made in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines” as they issued an apology for the breach.

However, they have now been sanctioned, with individual suspensions and an undisclosed fine also handed down by GAA authorities in the Deise.

The club has accepted the punishment, as confirmed in a brief statement issued this evening by the Waterford County Board.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It reads: “Further to the investigation into matters arising from the Intermediate Football final and the positive Covid-19 case, the management executive of the Waterford County Board wishes to advise that the individual suspensions, and the penalties of disqualification and fine for Dungarvan GAA club, have been accepted.

“The management executive would like to thank the officers and members of Dungarvan GAA for their full co-operation with the investigation.

“Waterford GAA will be making no further comment on the matter.”

According to the Waterford News & Star, the final has been declared null and void so Kill will not be awarded the county title or promotion to the senior grade.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie