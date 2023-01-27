Advertisement
Friday 27 January 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary.
# CONFIRMED
Waterford to play Munster hurling championship home games in Thurles
FBD Semple Stadium has been approved as the venue for Déise’s meetings with Limerick and Clare.
1 hour ago

WATERFORD WILL PLAY two of their Munster senior hurling championship games at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The move had been expected amidst ongoing redevelopment works at Walsh Park and league switches to Fraher Field and Nowlan Park, and Munster GAA confirmed this evening that the Tipperary venue has been approved for the Déise’s championship clashes against Limerick and Clare.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side will face the holders and three-in-a-row All-Ireland champions there on 23 April, before locking horns with the Banner on 13 May.

In terms of the league, Waterford were scheduled to have three home matches in Division 1 Group B but have had to move away from Walsh Park, the venue they have generally used in recent seasons.

Instead they will travel to UPMC Nowlan Park to take on Kilkenny in the last round on Sunday 19 March.

Their other league ties will be held in Dungarvan — the opener against Dublin on Sunday 5 February, and a meeting with Antrim on Sunday 26 February.

Elsewhere this evening, Munster GAA also announced the draw for the provincial U20 football championship.

Reigning champions Kerry will play Tipperary or Clare in their first assignment, while the winners of Limerick and Tipperary face 2022 runners-up Cork. The full draw and fixture details are available here.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app.

