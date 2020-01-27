Captain to return, Gleeson on injured list and Waterford building their identity again

FOUR DEBUTANTS FROM the start, two league points picked up at the final whistle and a fine response from the concession of two early goals.

It was as good a start to proper life at the helm of Waterford for Liam Cahill as he could have envisaged when taking on Cork in Walsh Park yesterday.

The tests come thick and fast, he’s hopeful to have his captain and another long-serving stalwart back for next week against Westmeath but is planning without Austin Gleeson for the next while after he was injured during the week while playing for WIT.

“He has a quad injury – not the same injury that he picked up in his first Fitzgibbon match,” said Cahill.

“It’s going to take a bit of watching and monitoring. Austin’s trying hard behind the scenes to get it right and our medical team will be working with him. He could miss a round or two of the league.

“I hope to have Pauric Mahony back next week and Kevin Moran. Jamie Barron will be a little bit later. Look, it’s still January and we’re not going to panic. There are plenty of big tests coming with Westmeath, Limerick, Galway and Tipp to come.”

For now there is a sense of satisfaction for the Waterford manager, Cahill feeling it is essential that the players build an identity after a couple of disastrous championship campaigns.

“It was important to start with a performance, that was key. These fellas have to build up their identity again. I won’t say win back the support – the support was great today, don’t get me wrong – and there is a real gesture of goodwill around the county.

“But they need to start putting a bit of identity to what they are about, as players, as a team, as a squad. I think they started reasonably well today to show that bit of change that everybody is looking for.”

Waterford duo Shane McNulty and Jack Prendergast go up against Cork's Seamus Harnedy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

There was a display of defiance in how Waterford reacted to seeing Cork fire two goals past Stephen O’Keeffe in the opening three minutes.

“Two sucker punches really early in the match, what a time to give them away,” admitted Cahill.

“That was a real test of the character of the boys to come back, keep the scoreboard ticking over. Keep their heads.

“Them challenges are great to get this time of the year. Who is to say that in three or four months’ time in the first round of the Munster championship that you mightn’t be in the same position. You’d hope not to be but if you are, it’s great to know you can work your way out of it.

“We have a tendency in this squad, in the short period I’ve been with them, to invite teams on to us. It’s something we really have to look at, basic handling errors that allow teams claw themselves back into the game when we have them on the rack.

“We have to look at closing out matches properly, as well as conceding early. We need to start learning how to do that, if we get towards that finish line, to drive on, finish it off.”

