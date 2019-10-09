This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former players added to Waterford hurling management team as selectors

Stephen Frampton and Stephen Molumphy have come on board with new manager Liam Cahill.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 2,415 Views No Comments
THE WATERFORD HURLERS have added former players Stephen Molumphy and Stephen Frampton to their management team as selectors for the next two seasons.

waterford-team-stand-for-the-national-anthem Waterford's coaching team has been finalised for the 2020 season. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Newly-appointed Waterford boss Liam Cahill has finalised those positions in his backroom team and turned to a pair of Deise stalwarts to work alongside himself and coach Mikey Bevans.

The appointments were confirmed last night with Molumphy and Frampton set to be involved for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Ballyduff Upper club man Molumphy won two Munster senior medals during his career with Waterford, captaining them to glory in 2010, and also part of the 2007 National League triumph. He recently had a role as part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in Wexford.

Frampton enjoyed a lengthy career with Waterford, lining out in defence throughout the 90s. He won several county senior medals with his club Ballygunner and was also part of their breakthrough Munster club triumph in 2001.

liam-rushe-and-stephen-molumphy Stephen Molumphy in action for Waterford against Dublin in 2014. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary native Cahill was last week ratified as the new Waterford senior manager. Bevans will work alongside him as the team’s coach after they had a highly successful stint steering Tipperary to All-Ireland underage titles.

