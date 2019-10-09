Former players added to Waterford hurling management team as selectors

THE WATERFORD HURLERS have added former players Stephen Molumphy and Stephen Frampton to their management team as selectors for the next two seasons.

Waterford's coaching team has been finalised for the 2020 season. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Newly-appointed Waterford boss Liam Cahill has finalised those positions in his backroom team and turned to a pair of Deise stalwarts to work alongside himself and coach Mikey Bevans.

Waterford GAA are happy to announce Stephen Molumphy (Ballyduff Upper) and Stephen Frampton (Ballygunner) as selectors on Liam Cahills management team for the 2020/2021 inter-county season. — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) October 8, 2019 Source: Waterford GAA /Twitter

The appointments were confirmed last night with Molumphy and Frampton set to be involved for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Ballyduff Upper club man Molumphy won two Munster senior medals during his career with Waterford, captaining them to glory in 2010, and also part of the 2007 National League triumph. He recently had a role as part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in Wexford.

Frampton enjoyed a lengthy career with Waterford, lining out in defence throughout the 90s. He won several county senior medals with his club Ballygunner and was also part of their breakthrough Munster club triumph in 2001.

Stephen Molumphy in action for Waterford against Dublin in 2014. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary native Cahill was last week ratified as the new Waterford senior manager. Bevans will work alongside him as the team’s coach after they had a highly successful stint steering Tipperary to All-Ireland underage titles.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud