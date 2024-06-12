Waterford FC to apply for Women's Premier Division licence

WATERFORD FC have been invited to enter the club licensing process for the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, it has been confirmed.

A League of Ireland press release added: “The National League Committee have determined that 12 teams will be invited to compete in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and all clubs will now enter the process for the three League of Ireland senior Divisions with final licences to be confirmed in November.”

The club also released a statement confirming their intentions to apply for a licence.

“Waterford FC can confirm that the club will be applying for a licence to compete in the 2025 SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division following an invite from the FAI,” it read.

“Waterford FC is extremely committed to bringing senior women’s football to the city & county of Waterford and is a central vision of the club’s long-term plans.

“After introducing a WU17 academy side in 2021, as well as a WU19 side at the beginning of 2023, we are focused on continuing to grow all aspects of our club.

“With our women’s academy structure now strongly in place, the club is hopeful of entering a senior women’s team into the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division next season, subject to a successful licencing application to the FAI over the coming months.”

11 teams are competing in the Women’s Premier Division this season.

Club participation has grown steadily since the seven-team Women’s National League was formed ahead of the 2011–12 season.

Shamrock Rovers WFC are the most recent entrants into the top flight, joining before the 2023 season.