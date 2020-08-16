This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Shanahans celebrate, Gleeson sent-off, Wexford finalists known and Tipp reach last eight

A big day of hurling action in Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Aug 2020, 9:25 PM
13 minutes ago 898 Views No Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAURICE SHANAHAN HIT 1-11 and celebrated with his brother Dan as Lismore booked a spot in the Waterford senior hurling semi-finals tonight after a day when Mount Sion also reached the Deise semi-finals despite Austin Gleeson being sent-off.

Lismore defeated Abbeyside 2-22 to 3-11 this evening in the Fraher Field while earlier Mount Sion ran out 3-18 to 2-17 victors over De La Salle in Walsh Park.

In Wexford tonight the senior hurling finalists were confirmed after Naomh Eanna edged out Oulart-the-Ballagh 1-20 to 1-19 in their semi-final while earlier Shelmaliers had defeated Glynn-Barntown in their last four tie by 3-20 to 0-16.

The senior hurling group stages also concluded in Tipperary today with the progression of reigning champions Borris-Ileigh, Loughmore-Castleiney and Toomevara to the quarter-final stage confirmed.

The draw for the quarter-final in the premier county will take place tomorrow night.

  • Top seeds: Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields, Borris-Ileigh.
  • Second seeds: Drom & Inch, Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara.

More to follow…

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

