Shanahans celebrate, Gleeson sent-off, Wexford finalists known and Tipp reach last eight

MAURICE SHANAHAN HIT 1-11 and celebrated with his brother Dan as Lismore booked a spot in the Waterford senior hurling semi-finals tonight after a day when Mount Sion also reached the Deise semi-finals despite Austin Gleeson being sent-off.

Lismore defeated Abbeyside 2-22 to 3-11 this evening in the Fraher Field while earlier Mount Sion ran out 3-18 to 2-17 victors over De La Salle in Walsh Park.

In Wexford tonight the senior hurling finalists were confirmed after Naomh Eanna edged out Oulart-the-Ballagh 1-20 to 1-19 in their semi-final while earlier Shelmaliers had defeated Glynn-Barntown in their last four tie by 3-20 to 0-16.

The senior hurling group stages also concluded in Tipperary today with the progression of reigning champions Borris-Ileigh, Loughmore-Castleiney and Toomevara to the quarter-final stage confirmed.

The draw for the quarter-final in the premier county will take place tomorrow night.

Top seeds: Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields, Borris-Ileigh.

Second seeds: Drom & Inch, Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara.

