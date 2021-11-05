Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Referee halts Waterford v Shamrock Rovers after fireworks aimed onto pitch

Play at the RSC eventually resumed following a delay of almost 10 minutes.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Nov 2021, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 9,793 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5593857

fireworks-are-set-off-at-rsc-waterford-hitting-players-on-the-pitch Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

FAN TROUBLE FORCED the SSE Aitricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers to be stopped for almost 10 minutes on Friday evening.

John Martin gave Waterford an early 1-0 lead against the newly-crowned champions when he struck in the 12th minute at the RSC.

But the game was disrupted moments later as a number of fireworks were aimed onto the pitch from the away section, raining down on top of the players and forcing referee Rob Hennessy to suspend the game.

Rovers are now likely to face a league investigation into the incident, which could see the Tallaght club facing disciplinary sanctions.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie