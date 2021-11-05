Referee halts Waterford v Shamrock Rovers after fireworks aimed onto pitch

Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

FAN TROUBLE FORCED the SSE Aitricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers to be stopped for almost 10 minutes on Friday evening.

John Martin gave Waterford an early 1-0 lead against the newly-crowned champions when he struck in the 12th minute at the RSC.

But the game was disrupted moments later as a number of fireworks were aimed onto the pitch from the away section, raining down on top of the players and forcing referee Rob Hennessy to suspend the game.

Rovers are now likely to face a league investigation into the incident, which could see the Tallaght club facing disciplinary sanctions.

The game between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford was temporarily delayed as fireworks detonated above the pitch. pic.twitter.com/OyXj0blaNF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 5, 2021