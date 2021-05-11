Waterford FC to forfeit game against Sligo Rovers due to 'ongoing Covid-19 positive case'

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced that they will be ‘unable to fulfill’ their Premier Division fixture away to Sligo Rovers next Saturday evening.

The decision has been taken by the club due to an ‘ongoing Covid-19 positive case’.

Waterford were forced to call up their U19 squad last weekend due to the situation which ruled out their first-team players and they lost out 7-0 to Drogheda United as a result.

The South-East club are currently bottom of the division with Sligo Rovers in third place.

The statement issued this evening reads:

“Waterford FC have today informed the FAI that we are unable to fulfill our SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Sligo Rovers FC this coming Saturday evening due to the ongoing COVID-19 positive case.

“As per HSE guidelines, a further full round of tests on our first-team squad will take place this weekend before a return to full training on Monday, May 17th, based on results.”

