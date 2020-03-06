This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 March, 2020
Cahill makes 9 changes to his Waterford team for Limerick clash

There’s a league debut for goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien, while Tom Barron and MJ Sutton make their first starts of the campaign.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 6 Mar 2020, 10:38 PM
Waterford's MJ Sutton
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WATERFORD MANAGER LIAM Cahill has made nine changes to the team that lost to Thurles last weekend for Saturday’s game against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Déise finished with 13 players last Sunday as they were beaten by the All-Ireland champions in Thurles, and Cahill has reacted by making wholesale changes to his starting 15.

There’s a league debut for goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien, while Tom Barron and MJ Sutton are named to make their first starts of the campaign.

Shane Fives starts at corner-back alongside Shane McNulty and Conor Prunty, and there’s an all-new half-back line as Calum Lyons, Iarlaith Daly and Barron all come into the starting team.

Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson continue in midfield.

Pauric Mahony captains the side from centre-forward, and is flanked by two new faces in Neil Montgomery and Sutton. Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran both come in at corner-forward while Stephen Bennett continues at full-forward.

A win in Limerick would see Waterford straight through to the league semi-finals.

Limerick announced their team on Thursday, with manager John Kiely making seven changes.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien – De La Salle

2. Shane Fives – Tourin
3. Conor Prunty – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
4. Shane McNulty – De La Salle

5. Calum Lyons – Ballyduff Lyons
6. Iarlaith Daly – Lismore
7. Tom Barron – Fourmilewater

8. Jamie Barron – Fourmilewater
9. Conor Gleeson – Fourmilewater

10. Neil Montgomery – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty
11. Pauric Mahony (capt) – Ballygunner
12. MJ Sutton – Ferrybank

13. Jack Prendergast – Lismore
14. Stephen Bennett -Ballysaggart
15. Patrick Curran – Dungarvan

Subs

16. Billy Nolan – Roanmore
17. Shane Ryan – De La Salle
18. Mark O’Brien – Ferrybank
19. James Flavin – Ardmore
20. Kieran Power – Dungarvan
21. Colin Dunford -  Colligan
22. Ciaran Kirwan – Fenor
23. Mikey Kearney - Ballyduff Upper 
25. Peter Hogan – Ballygunnar
26. Darragh Lyons – Dungarvan 

