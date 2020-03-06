Cahill makes 9 changes to his Waterford team for Limerick clash

WATERFORD MANAGER LIAM Cahill has made nine changes to the team that lost to Thurles last weekend for Saturday’s game against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Déise finished with 13 players last Sunday as they were beaten by the All-Ireland champions in Thurles, and Cahill has reacted by making wholesale changes to his starting 15.

There’s a league debut for goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien, while Tom Barron and MJ Sutton are named to make their first starts of the campaign.

Shane Fives starts at corner-back alongside Shane McNulty and Conor Prunty, and there’s an all-new half-back line as Calum Lyons, Iarlaith Daly and Barron all come into the starting team.

Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson continue in midfield.

Pauric Mahony captains the side from centre-forward, and is flanked by two new faces in Neil Montgomery and Sutton. Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran both come in at corner-forward while Stephen Bennett continues at full-forward.

A win in Limerick would see Waterford straight through to the league semi-finals.

Limerick announced their team on Thursday, with manager John Kiely making seven changes.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien – De La Salle

2. Shane Fives – Tourin

3. Conor Prunty – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty

4. Shane McNulty – De La Salle

5. Calum Lyons – Ballyduff Lyons

6. Iarlaith Daly – Lismore

7. Tom Barron – Fourmilewater

8. Jamie Barron – Fourmilewater

9. Conor Gleeson – Fourmilewater

10. Neil Montgomery – Abbeyside/Ballinacourty

11. Pauric Mahony (capt) – Ballygunner

12. MJ Sutton – Ferrybank

13. Jack Prendergast – Lismore

14. Stephen Bennett -Ballysaggart

15. Patrick Curran – Dungarvan

Subs

16. Billy Nolan – Roanmore

17. Shane Ryan – De La Salle

18. Mark O’Brien – Ferrybank

19. James Flavin – Ardmore

20. Kieran Power – Dungarvan

21. Colin Dunford - Colligan

22. Ciaran Kirwan – Fenor

23. Mikey Kearney - Ballyduff Upper

25. Peter Hogan – Ballygunnar

26. Darragh Lyons – Dungarvan