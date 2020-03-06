Lynch and Gillane among big names returning to Limerick side for Waterford clash

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has made seven changes to the team for tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League tie against Waterford.

The reigning league champions made it four wins from four last weekend against Westmeath to book their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes, midfielder Cian Lynch and corner-forward Aaron Gillane all return to the team.

Darragh O’Donovan misses out due to suspension.

Limerick face the Deise at 5.30pm on Saturday in a game that will be televised live on eir Sport.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)