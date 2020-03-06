This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lynch and Gillane among big names returning to Limerick side for Waterford clash

John Kiely makes seven changes from their win over Westmeath.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 6 Mar 2020, 8:46 AM
Cian Lynch celebrates with Aaron Gillane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cian Lynch celebrates with Aaron Gillane.
Cian Lynch celebrates with Aaron Gillane.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely has made seven changes to the team for tomorrow’s Allianz Hurling League tie against Waterford. 

The reigning league champions made it four wins from four last weekend against Westmeath to book their place in the knock-out stages of the competition.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes, midfielder Cian Lynch and corner-forward Aaron Gillane all return to the team.

Darragh O’Donovan misses out due to suspension.

Limerick face the Deise at 5.30pm on Saturday in a game that will be televised live on eir Sport.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Sean Finn (Bruff)
19. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
20. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
21. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
22. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
23. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen)
24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
25. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)
26. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

