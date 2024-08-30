Advertisement
Festy Ebosele. INPHO
Transfer Talk

Festy Ebosele joins Watford on loan, Mikey Johnston moves to West Brom

Two Ireland internationals on the move to Championship clubs.
10.33pm, 30 Aug 2024
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FESTY Ebosele has joined Championship side Watford on a season-long loan from Udinese.

Watford confirmed this evening that the 22-year-old right-sided player has joined Tom Cleverley’s squad.

Ebosele made his breakthrough with Derby before joining Udinese in the summer of 2022 and spending the last two seasons with the Serie A club.

He won his first senior cap for Ireland against France in September 2023.

Watford have made a brilliant start to the Championship this season, with a perfect record after three games and only second behind Sunderland on scoring difference.

They are away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

mikey-johnston Mikey Johnston. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Ireland winger Mikey Johnston has signed for West Brom on a permanent basis.

Johnston spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hawthorns, scoring seven times for West Brom.

He has now joined them from Celtic on a three-year deal.

West Brom are currently fourth in the table after three games with seven points on the board. They host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon.

