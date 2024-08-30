Festy Ebosele joins Watford on loan, Mikey Johnston moves to West Brom

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL FESTY Ebosele has joined Championship side Watford on a season-long loan from Udinese.

Watford confirmed this evening that the 22-year-old right-sided player has joined Tom Cleverley’s squad.

Ebosele made his breakthrough with Derby before joining Udinese in the summer of 2022 and spending the last two seasons with the Serie A club.

He won his first senior cap for Ireland against France in September 2023.

Watford have made a brilliant start to the Championship this season, with a perfect record after three games and only second behind Sunderland on scoring difference.

They are away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Mikey Johnston. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Ireland winger Mikey Johnston has signed for West Brom on a permanent basis.

Johnston spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hawthorns, scoring seven times for West Brom.

He has now joined them from Celtic on a three-year deal.

West Brom are currently fourth in the table after three games with seven points on the board. They host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon.