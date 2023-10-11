Birmingham confirm Wayne Rooney as boss with John O'Shea as coach

WAYNE ROONEY HAS been confirmed as Birmingham City’s new boss on a three-and-a-half year deal.

He replaces the sacked John Eustace after leaving Major League Soccer side DC United over the weekend.

A statement from the Championship club confirmed that Rooney would be “supported” by England U-21 coach Ashely Cole as well as his former Manchester United teammate John O’Shea.

As reported by The 42 on Monday, Birminham have confirmed that O’Shea will continue in his role with the Republic of Ireland senior team.

Cole will also remain as part of Lee Carsley’s England staff.

Birmingham City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of @WayneRooney as Manager, agreeing terms on a three-and-a-half-year contract.



Welcome to Blues, Wayne! 🤝🔵 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 11, 2023

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club,” said the ex-England captain.

“We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.

“I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.”

Reporting from PA Media