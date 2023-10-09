O'Shea to remain with Ireland as he closes in on Rooney reunion at Birmingham City

JOHN O’SHEA IS expected to remain in his role as assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland as talks progress about a new position with Birmingham City.

The 42 understands that the Waterford native is line to be part of Wayne Rooney’s staff at the Championship club should the former Manchester United teammates agree terms.

Rooney is believed to be the leading candiate to take over from John Eustace as Birmingham manager after he was relieved of his duties earlier today.

Rooney was in charge of Major League Soccer side DC United but left by mutual consent over the weekend, and he is closing in on a swift return to English football with O’Shea set to be an assistant.

US-based Shelby Companies Limited, who have NFL legend Tom Brady as minority shareholder, took control of the Championship club earlier this year, and despite Eustace winning his last two games to take them into the play-places they have opted to make a change.

O’Shea is currently on Ireland duty in Dublin alongside boss Stephen Kenny as they prepare for Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Greece at Aviva Stadium followed by an away clash against Gibraltar on Monday.

The 42-year-old had a spell as first-team coach with Stoke City from July 2022 until May 2023.