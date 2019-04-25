This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wayne Rooney free-kick fires DC United three clear at the top of the table Stateside

It was his fifth goal of the season in the Eastern Conference.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 8:43 AM
19 minutes ago 310 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4606061
Wayne Rooney in action for DC United.
WAYNE ROONEY HELPED DC United move clear atop the Eastern Conference in MLS, while LA Galaxy were held to a draw on Wednesday.

Rooney’s fifth goal of the season saw DC United overcome the Columbus Crew 1-0 at MAPFRE Stadium.

The former Manchester United captain struck approaching the half-hour mark for the game’s only goal.

Rooney stepped up to take a free-kick from the edge of the area, curling his strike into the bottom corner.

The win was DC’s fifth in nine games this season, moving them three points clear at the top.

LA Galaxy were unable to find a way through against Minnesota United, drawing 0-0 at Allianz Field.

The result left the Galaxy in second in the Western Conference, three points behind rivals Los Angeles FC.

Montreal Impact are second to DC United and recorded a 3-0 win over the New England Revolution thanks to a late double from Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

New York City claimed a much-needed win by beating Chicago Fire 1-0, while the Seattle Sounders came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to the San Jose Earthquakes.

