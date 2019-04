Dennis Hogan, who controversially lost his WBO light-middleweight title fight against Jaime Munguia, hails from which county? PA Laois Kildare

Kilkenny Wicklow

Leanne Kiernan is looking forward to an FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley after playing her part in a semi-final win over Reading, but for which club does the Irish international play? INPHO Arsenal Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United

Tiger Woods' victory at Augusta was his first Masters triumph since what year? PA 2004 2005

2006 2007

Rory Best, who announced that he will retire from professional rugby after the 2019 World Cup, has won how many Ireland caps to date? INPHO 112 114

116 118

RTÉ and TG4 will join forces to broadcast every game at this summer's Fifa Women's World Cup, which will take place in which country? PA Sweden USA

Germany France

Mayo's Pearce Hanley, who's set to make his 150th AFL appearance this weekend, plays for which club? PA Gold Coast Suns Sydney Swans

St Kilda Essendon

Which SSE Airtricity League club have been blocked from competing in the 2019-20 Europa League after they were refused a licence by Uefa? PA St Patrick's Athletic Derry City

Cork City Waterford

Katie Taylor's bout against Delfine Persoon has been booked for 1 June. At which venue will the fight take place? INPHO Wembley T-Mobile Arena

Madison Square Garden York Hall

Which of the following players was not one of the goalscorers in Wednesday's thrilling Champions League game between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur? PA Bernardo Silva Son Heung-min

Christian Eriksen Sergio Aguero