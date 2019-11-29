Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jockey Donnacha O'Brien announced his retirement this week at the age of... INPHO 20 21

22 23

Ireland striker Clare Shine scored a last-gasp winner to seal the Scottish Cup for Glasgow City at the expense of which team? PA Celtic Hearts

Hibernian Rangers

A scapula injury has ruled which Connacht player out until the new year? INPHO Bundee Aki Ultan Dillane

Kieran Marmion Tom Farrell

Colm Callanan, who announced his inter-county retirement this week, made his senior debut for Galway in what year? INPHO 2005 2006

2007 2008

Against which team did Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane open the scoring in Monday night's Premier League fixture? PA Watford Bournemouth

Newcastle United Burnley

For how many weeks has Ulster's Will Addison been banned due to a reckless tackle on Paul Jedrasiak of Clermont Auvergne? INPHO Two Three

Four Five

Fionnuala McCormack and Ciara Mageean have been selected to spearhead the challenge of the Irish senior women's team at next month's European Cross Country Championships, which will be held in... INPHO Portugal Wales

Poland Denmark

Who will be the opposition when All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin begin their 2020 Allianz League campaign? INPHO Kerry Mayo

Tyrone Donegal

Semi Radradra, who has been signed by Bristol Bears for next season, plays his international rugby union for which nation? INPHO Samoa New Zealand

Australia Fiji