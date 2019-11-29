Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,752 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4911666

Jockey Donnacha O'Brien announced his retirement this week at the age of...
INPHO
20
21

22
23
Ireland striker Clare Shine scored a last-gasp winner to seal the Scottish Cup for Glasgow City at the expense of which team?
PA
Celtic
Hearts

Hibernian
Rangers
A scapula injury has ruled which Connacht player out until the new year?
INPHO
Bundee Aki
Ultan Dillane

Kieran Marmion
Tom Farrell
Colm Callanan, who announced his inter-county retirement this week, made his senior debut for Galway in what year?
INPHO
2005
2006

2007
2008
Against which team did Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane open the scoring in Monday night's Premier League fixture?
PA
Watford
Bournemouth

Newcastle United
Burnley
For how many weeks has Ulster's Will Addison been banned due to a reckless tackle on Paul Jedrasiak of Clermont Auvergne?
INPHO
Two
Three

Four
Five
Fionnuala McCormack and Ciara Mageean have been selected to spearhead the challenge of the Irish senior women's team at next month's European Cross Country Championships, which will be held in...
INPHO
Portugal
Wales

Poland
Denmark
Who will be the opposition when All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin begin their 2020 Allianz League campaign?
INPHO
Kerry
Mayo

Tyrone
Donegal
Semi Radradra, who has been signed by Bristol Bears for next season, plays his international rugby union for which nation?
INPHO
Samoa
New Zealand

Australia
Fiji
Can you name the former Arsenal player who has been appointed interim manager of the Gunners following the sacking of Unai Emery?
PA
Tony Adams
Thierry Henry

Freddie Ljungberg
Martin Keown
