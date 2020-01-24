This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s test your knowledge.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 24 Jan 2020, 5:00 PM
34 minutes ago 3,643 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4978488

Who was named as the new captain of the Kerry senior footballers for 2020 earlier this week?
Tommy Walsh
Paul Geaney

David Clifford
David Moran
Which Scotland player has been ruled out of next week’s game with Ireland for breaking ‘team protocol’?
Stuart Hogg
Stuart McInally

Huw Jones
Finn Russell
Sam Bennett became the first Irishman ever to lead the general classification of which tour? 
Tour Colombia 
Vuelta a Espana

Tour Down Under
Paris-Nice 
Which ex-Manchester United player signed for LA Galaxy this week?
Carlos Tevez
Javier Hernandez

Zlatan Ibrahimović
Memphis Depay
Which Irish boxer recorded a third-round stoppage victory over Mexico’s Fernando Marin in California on Thursday?
Carl Frampton
Michael Conlan

Jason Quigley
Joe Ward
Ireland international Rianna Jarrett signed for which Women's Super League team this week? 
Arsenal 
Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol   
Everton 
Who won the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday?
Lee Westwood
Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry
Sergio Garcia
Who stepped down as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks after leading the Kilkenny club to back-to-back All-Ireland club hurling titles?
DJ Carey
Henry Shefflin

Michael Fennelly
Eddie Brennan
Niall Quinn was named as FAI Interim Deputy CEO this week. In his playing days, who did he score the most goals for?
Arsenal
Manchester City

Sunderland
Ireland
And finally, which tennis star played their final tournament before retiring this week?
Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios

Serena Williams
Caroline Wozniacki
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie