Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was named as the new captain of the Kerry senior footballers for 2020 earlier this week? Tommy Walsh Paul Geaney

David Clifford David Moran

Which Scotland player has been ruled out of next week’s game with Ireland for breaking ‘team protocol’? Stuart Hogg Stuart McInally

Huw Jones Finn Russell

Sam Bennett became the first Irishman ever to lead the general classification of which tour? Tour Colombia Vuelta a Espana

Tour Down Under Paris-Nice

Which ex-Manchester United player signed for LA Galaxy this week? Carlos Tevez Javier Hernandez

Zlatan Ibrahimović Memphis Depay

Which Irish boxer recorded a third-round stoppage victory over Mexico’s Fernando Marin in California on Thursday? Carl Frampton Michael Conlan

Jason Quigley Joe Ward

Ireland international Rianna Jarrett signed for which Women's Super League team this week? Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol Everton

Who won the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday? Lee Westwood Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry Sergio Garcia

Who stepped down as manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks after leading the Kilkenny club to back-to-back All-Ireland club hurling titles? DJ Carey Henry Shefflin

Michael Fennelly Eddie Brennan

Niall Quinn was named as FAI Interim Deputy CEO this week. In his playing days, who did he score the most goals for? Arsenal Manchester City

Sunderland Ireland