All-Ireland senior camogie champions Kilkenny were dethroned in a semi-final defeat to which county? INPHO Wexford Galway

Tipperary Cork

Can you name the Republic of Ireland midfielder who joined Sheffield United on loan for the remainder of the season? PA Harry Arter Conor Hourihane

Jeff Hendrick Jayson Molumby

Having arrived home earlier today, how many Paralympic gold medals has Derry sprinter Jason Smyth now won? INPHO 4 5

6 7

Who claimed the FAI Women's Senior Player of the Year award? INPHO Katie McCabe Diane Caldwell

Louise Quinn Denise O'Sullivan

How many teams have been confirmed to compete in the new Super Rugby Pacific competition that will begin next February? INPHO 10 12

14 16

Which player scored two of Tyrone's three goals as they booked a place in the All-Ireland senior football final at Kerry's expense? INPHO Conor McKenna Cathal McShane

Darren McCurry Mattie Donnelly

Due to dangerous weather conditions, the Belgian Grand Prix ended after two laps. Max Verstappen was declared the winner, world champion Lewis Hamilton was third, but which driver came second? PA Pierre Gasly George Russell

Lando Norris Valtteri Bottas

Gavin Bazunu saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in Ireland's 2-1 defeat to Portugal. Do you know where Bazunu is playing his club football this season? INPHO Rochdale Preston North End

Portsmouth Rotherham United

Paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner will be bringing a silver medal back from Tokyo, but from which town does she hail? INPHO Tullamore Portarlington

Portlaoise Birr