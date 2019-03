TJ Doheny has been confirmed for a world title unification fight in California in April. What Irish town is he from? PA Longford Mullingar

Tullamore Portlaoise

Which venue was named on Tuesday as the host to The Open in 2022? PA St Andrews Royal Liverpool

Royal Portrush Royal St George's

St Martin's will contest the All-Ireland senior club camogie final on Sunday. What county are they from? INPHO Limerick Wexford

Galway Dublin

It emerged this week that Jack McGrath may be on the move from Leinster. But where has the prop been linked with? INPHO Ulster Gloucester

Racing 92 Munster

How much will a 5-year Premium Level ticket cost under the FAI's new Club Ireland scheme? INPHO €5000 €2000

€4000 €3000

What NFL team will Jason Witten return to for the 2019 season after ending his retirement? PA Oakland Raiders Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans

What county hurling side is Kerry's Kieran Donaghy set to be working with in 2019 as part of their backroom team? INPHO Galway Tipperary

Kilkenny Clare

Which of these players did not score for Liverpool in Wednesday's 5-0 Premier League win over Watford? PA Divock Origi Sadio Mane

Mo Salah Virgil Van Dijk

Name the school that qualified this week for a historic first Connacht Schools Senior Cup decider? INPHO Sligo Grammar Roscommon CBS

Garbally College Marist College