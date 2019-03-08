Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Luton Town striker James Collins was included in Mick McCarthy's provisional Ireland squad this week. How many goals has he scored this season? PA Images 16 18

20 22

Joe Schmidt has made seven changes to his side to face France. Which of these players didn't make the matchday 23? INPHO INPHO Niall Scannell INPHO Dave Kilcoyne

INPHO Ultan Dillane INPHO Tadhg Beirne

Ex-Ireland international Lynne Cantwell was this week unveiled as the Chair of Sport Ireland's new Women in Sport Committee. In which code did she represent Ireland? Soccer Rugby

Hockey Rowing

Man United were awarded a controversial VAR penalty against PSG. Who was adjudged to have handled the ball? PA Images Marquinhos Thiago Silva

Presnel Kimpembe Juan Bernat

Graham Shaw this week resigned as Ireland women's hockey coach, but how many years had he been in charge? INPHO 4 5

6 7

LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan on Wednesday night to move into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list. Who's top of the list? PA Images Larry Bird Kobe Bryant

Karl Malone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Soccer manager Emma Hayes is in charge of which English club? PA Images Fulham Chelsea

Arsenal Watford

2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy’s switch to reigning All-Ireland senior club champions Mourneabbey went through this week. What club did she move from? St Brigid's Raheny

Cuala Whitehall Colmcilles

Donegal side Finn Harps were beaten 3-0 by Shamrock Rovers on Monday night. In their opening five league games, how many times have they had to play in Dublin? 1 2

3 4