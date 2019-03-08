Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,475 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4530764

Luton Town striker James Collins was included in Mick McCarthy's provisional Ireland squad this week. How many goals has he scored this season?
PA Images
16
18

20
22
Joe Schmidt has made seven changes to his side to face France. Which of these players didn't make the matchday 23?
INPHO
INPHO
Niall Scannell
INPHO
Dave Kilcoyne

INPHO
Ultan Dillane
INPHO
Tadhg Beirne
Ex-Ireland international Lynne Cantwell was this week unveiled as the Chair of Sport Ireland's new Women in Sport Committee. In which code did she represent Ireland?
Soccer
Rugby

Hockey
Rowing
Man United were awarded a controversial VAR penalty against PSG. Who was adjudged to have handled the ball?
PA Images
Marquinhos
Thiago Silva

Presnel Kimpembe
Juan Bernat
Graham Shaw this week resigned as Ireland women's hockey coach, but how many years had he been in charge?
INPHO
4
5

6
7
LeBron James overtook Michael Jordan on Wednesday night to move into fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list. Who's top of the list?
PA Images
Larry Bird
Kobe Bryant

Karl Malone
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Soccer manager Emma Hayes is in charge of which English club?
PA Images
Fulham
Chelsea

Arsenal
Watford
2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy’s switch to reigning All-Ireland senior club champions Mourneabbey went through this week. What club did she move from?
St Brigid's
Raheny

Cuala
Whitehall Colmcilles
Donegal side Finn Harps were beaten 3-0 by Shamrock Rovers on Monday night. In their opening five league games, how many times have they had to play in Dublin?
1
2

3
4
Marouane Fellaini today called time on his international career. In 87 appearances for Belgium, how many goals did he score?
15
18

24
28
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

