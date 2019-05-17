Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Defending champion Brooks Koepka took charge on the opening day of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday. Who finished runner-up to him last year at Bellerive? PA Images PA Images Tiger Woods PA Images Jon Rahm

PA Images Stewart Cink PA Images Justin Thomas

Former Dublin underage star James Madden this week signed a contract extension with which AFL side? PA Images Western Bulldogs Brisbane Lions

Geelong Port Adelaide

Atalanta were denied their first silverware in 56 years after losing this week’s Coppa Italia final to Lazio. In what year did they last make the Coppa Italia final? PA Images 1992 1994

1996 1998

Ireland international Sophie Perry-Campbell is preparing for pastures new after confirming her departure from which Women’s Super League side? INPHO Brighton and Hove Albion Bristol City

Reading Everton

Conor Counihan is the Rebels’ new project co-ordinator for football. What year did the All-Ireland winning manager begin his reign as Cork football manager? INPHO 2006 2007

2008 2009

Dublin selector Greg Kennedy this week incurred the wrath of the CCCC. What was the length of the proposed ban handed down for his antics at Nowlan Park? INPHO 3 weeks 4 weeks

5 weeks 6 weeks

Derby County booked their place in the Championship play-off final later this month with victory over Leeds at Elland Road. Who scored twice on Wednesday night to help secure the victory? PA Images PA Images Mason Mount PA Images Harry Wilson

PA Images Mason Bennett PA Images Jack Marriott

Which Italian native won stage six of this week’s Giro D’Italia? PA Images Fausto Masnada Valerio Conti

Giovanni Cabroni Vincenzo Nibali

Roma captain Daniele De Rossi will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end his 18-year association with the Serie A side. How many appearances did he make for the club? PA Images 575 595

600 615