Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 17 May, 2019
By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,388 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4640168

Defending champion Brooks Koepka took charge on the opening day of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday. Who finished runner-up to him last year at Bellerive?
PA Images
PA Images
Tiger Woods
PA Images
Jon Rahm

PA Images
Stewart Cink
PA Images
Justin Thomas
Former Dublin underage star James Madden this week signed a contract extension with which AFL side?
PA Images
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane Lions

Geelong
Port Adelaide
Atalanta were denied their first silverware in 56 years after losing this week’s Coppa Italia final to Lazio. In what year did they last make the Coppa Italia final?
PA Images
1992
1994

1996
1998
Ireland international Sophie Perry-Campbell is preparing for pastures new after confirming her departure from which Women’s Super League side?
INPHO
Brighton and Hove Albion
Bristol City

Reading
Everton
Conor Counihan is the Rebels’ new project co-ordinator for football. What year did the All-Ireland winning manager begin his reign as Cork football manager?
INPHO
2006
2007

2008
2009
Dublin selector Greg Kennedy this week incurred the wrath of the CCCC. What was the length of the proposed ban handed down for his antics at Nowlan Park?
INPHO
3 weeks
4 weeks

5 weeks
6 weeks
Derby County booked their place in the Championship play-off final later this month with victory over Leeds at Elland Road. Who scored twice on Wednesday night to help secure the victory?
PA Images
PA Images
Mason Mount
PA Images
Harry Wilson

PA Images
Mason Bennett
PA Images
Jack Marriott
Which Italian native won stage six of this week’s Giro D’Italia?
PA Images
Fausto Masnada
Valerio Conti

Giovanni Cabroni
Vincenzo Nibali
Roma captain Daniele De Rossi will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end his 18-year association with the Serie A side. How many appearances did he make for the club?
PA Images
575
595

600
615
Referee Mike Dean was spotted enjoying Tranmere’s League Two play-off semi-final win over Forest Green on Monday night. Who will Micky Mellon’s side now face in the final?
PA Images
Newport County
Mansfield Town

MK Dons
Exeter City
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

