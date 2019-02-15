Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

TagsSee other tags
Organisers were forced to cancel this year's Rás Tailteann due to lack of sponsorship. In what year was the first Rás held?
INPHO
1954
1955
1953
1951
All of Cork's remaining league fixtures have been moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh after issues with the pitch. Where will they now be played?
INPHO
INPHO
Semple Stadium
INPHO
Páirc Uí Rinn
INPHO
Cusack Park
INPHO
Austin Stack Park
Ciara Mageean set a new national indoor record on way to her 1500m win this week. Over which other distance does she hold the record for her indoor performance?
INPHO
800m
2000m
3000m
Mile
The GAA paid tribute after the passing of Armagh native John Morrison this week. Which of these senior inter-county football teams did he manage?
INPHO
Antrim
Fermanagh
Wexford
Wicklow
Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has joined Swedish club Ostersunds in a bid to relaunch his career. But which Italian side did he leave to go to Sweden?
PA
Parma
Lazio
Udinese
Internazionale
West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel was handed a suspension this week by the ICC after a well-publicised verbal altercation with the England skipper, Joe Root. How many matches was the 30-year-old banned for?
PA
8
6
4
5
Former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan this week announced his decision to get into politics and will run for election for the South Dublin County Council. What party will he represent?
INPHO
Sinn Fein
Fianna Fail
Fine Gael
Labour
Declan Rice broke some Irish hearts this week with the news that he was switching his international allegiance to England. How many senior caps did he earn with Ireland?
INPHO
2
3
4
5
Jan Vertonghen and Son Heung-min both scored in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund this week. Who scored the other?
PA
PA
Serge Aurier
PA
Moussa Sissoko
PA
Christian Eriksen
PA
Fernando Llorente
Eric Donovan will fight for the BUI featherweight title on 30 March, broadcast live on TG4. But who will he be facing?
The42
Colin O’Donovan
Stephen McAfee
Victor Rabei
Tyrone McKenna
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
