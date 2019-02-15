Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Organisers were forced to cancel this year's Rás Tailteann due to lack of sponsorship. In what year was the first Rás held? INPHO 1954 1955

1953 1951

All of Cork's remaining league fixtures have been moved from Páirc Uí Chaoimh after issues with the pitch. Where will they now be played? INPHO INPHO Semple Stadium INPHO Páirc Uí Rinn

INPHO Cusack Park INPHO Austin Stack Park

Ciara Mageean set a new national indoor record on way to her 1500m win this week. Over which other distance does she hold the record for her indoor performance? INPHO 800m 2000m

3000m Mile

The GAA paid tribute after the passing of Armagh native John Morrison this week. Which of these senior inter-county football teams did he manage? INPHO Antrim Fermanagh

Wexford Wicklow

Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has joined Swedish club Ostersunds in a bid to relaunch his career. But which Italian side did he leave to go to Sweden? PA Parma Lazio

Udinese Internazionale

West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel was handed a suspension this week by the ICC after a well-publicised verbal altercation with the England skipper, Joe Root. How many matches was the 30-year-old banned for? PA 8 6

4 5

Former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan this week announced his decision to get into politics and will run for election for the South Dublin County Council. What party will he represent? INPHO Sinn Fein Fianna Fail

Fine Gael Labour

Declan Rice broke some Irish hearts this week with the news that he was switching his international allegiance to England. How many senior caps did he earn with Ireland? INPHO 2 3

4 5

Jan Vertonghen and Son Heung-min both scored in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund this week. Who scored the other? PA PA Serge Aurier PA Moussa Sissoko

PA Christian Eriksen PA Fernando Llorente