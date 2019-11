Which former Clare star has been named as the new manager of the county's senior hurling team? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Frank Lohan ©INPHO/Ken Sutton Brian Lohan

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Ollie Baker ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Jamesie O'Connor

Why was the England team fined following their Rugby World Cup semi-final win over the All Blacks? Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images They booed during the New Zealand national anthem Eddie Jones spat at Stephen Hansen

The players crossed the halfway line during the Haka The team took too long to come out of the dressing room before the game

Which of these Dundalk players has been suspended for the FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Chris Shields ©INPHO/Ciaran Culligan Dane Massey

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Seán Gannon ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Robbie Benson

Cork's Caoimhín Kelleher starred for Liverpool as they advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals this week. What age is he? Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images 22 23

24 20

Who will referee the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa? Ashley Western/PA Wire/PA Images Nigel Owens Christophe Ena/AP/Press Association Images Jaco Peyper

Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Romain Poite David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images Jérôme Garcès

Katie Taylor's upcoming opponent Christina Linardatou fights out of her adopted country of Greece. Where is she originally from? ©INPHO/Gary Carr Dominican Republic Brazil

Belgium Argentina

Which of these players did not make the 2019 All-Star Hurling team? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Ronan Maher ©INPHO/James Crombie Conor McDonald

©INPHO/James Crombie Diarmuid O'Keeffe ©INPHO/James Crombie Colin Fennelly

Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg became the Women’s Champions League outright leading scorer this week. What is her goal tally now? PA Images 60 63

48 53

Which Arsenal player has apologised for apparently shouting expletives at fans when he was substituted against Crystal Palace? Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images Granit Xhaka Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images Shkodran Mustafi

Nigel French/PA Wire/PA Images David Luiz Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images Nicolas Pepe