Katie Taylor defended her undisputed lightweight crown against Jennifer Han on Saturday night. Where did the bout take place? Manchester London

Leeds Cardiff

Who won Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix? Valtteri Bottas Lews Hamilton

Pierre Gasly Max Verstappen

Gavin Bazunu put in a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Serbia. What age is the Ireland goalkeeper? 18 19

20 21

Which player scored Meath's goal in their All-Ireland senior ladies football championship final win over Dublin? Emma Duggan Stacey Grimes

Niamh O'Sullivan Vikki Wall

Philip Browne is stepping down as CEO of the IRFU. How long has he held the position? 23 years 25 years

27 years 29 years

It was announced this week that Shamrock Rovers and Ireland underage star Kevin Zefi has joined which Italian club? Juventus Roma

AC Milan Inter Milan

Cavan's Leona Maguire starred in her debut Solheim Cup last weekend and broke the record for what? Youngest player to compete Biggest points haul by a rookie

Most hole in ones Lowest score in a round

Brian Dooher leads Tyrone into Saturday's All-Ireland final with Mayo as joint manager, but how many All-Ireland senior football championship medals did he win as a player? 1 2

3 4

Teenager Emma Raducanu has stunned the tennis world by reaching the US Open final. Where was she born? China England

Canada Romania