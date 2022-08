How many tries did Ireland score against Japan in last weekend's first Test? Six Seven

Eight Nine

17-year-old Evan Ferguson bagged his first senior goal for Brighton on Wednesday. Which club did he join the Seagulls from? Cork City Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians Galway United

Where did Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua take place on Saturday night? Jeddah Doha

Dubai Abu Dhabi

It has been announced today that which car manufacturer will enter Formula One for the first time in 2026? Lamborghini Subaru

Audi Maserati

Galway footballer Shane Walsh has transferred to Kilmacud Crokes from Kilkerrin-Clonberne. What age is he? 27 28

29 30

Ireland secured their place at next year’s EuroHockey Championships after a 7-0 win over which nation on Sunday? Czech Republic Poland

Netherlands Turkey

What have Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods launched this week? Their own brand of golf buggy. A new high-tech golf league.

A legal case against LIV Golf. A sketch comedy show with Conor Moore.

Who scored for Shamrock Rovers in their 1-0 European win over Ferencvaros on Thursday? Ronan Finn Jack Byrne

Aidomo Emakhu Andy Lyons

Mark English won bronze for Ireland at European Championships, in which event? 400m 800m

1500m 5000m