Amber Barrett scored the all-important goal to send Ireland to their first Women's World Cup, but where does the Donegal native play her club football? Ireland England

Germany The US

Who scored Connacht's opening try in their URC win over Munster? Finlay Bealham Mack Hansen

Paul Boyle John Porch

Mourneabbey's long unbeaten run was ended by Ballymacarbry on Sunday. How many consecutive Munster ladies football club titles have the Cork side won? 4 5

6 7

Who was given a five-second penalty as Max Verstappen retained his F1 world title in Japan? Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez

George Russell Carlos Sainz

"All we want is to have a fair court". Graeme McDowell said this in reference to what? LIV Golf not paying enough in prize money. The LIV tour ban on cold beer.

A bid to trademark 'Gmac'. The official world ranking body not recognising the LIV tour.

Who did Roy Keane pick alongside Muhammad Ali and Jimmy Barry-Murphy when asked for his top three sportspeople of all time on Monday Night Football? Sonia O'Sullivan Barry McGuigan

Dennis Taylor Ronan O'Gara

LeBron James' 18-year-old son signed an endorsement deal with Nike this week. What's his first name? Prince Reece

Dan Bronny

Which county has announced receiving €14.8million in funding from foreign investors towards the development of a new GAA stadium? Offaly Westmeath

Meath Louth

Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons scored five tries for which club on her AIL debut? Blackrock College Old Belvedere

Railway Union Galwegians