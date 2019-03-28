This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have Man United made the right call appointing Solskjaer permanently?

The Norwegian coach has been handed a three-year contract by the Red Devils.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 10:57 AM
19 minutes ago 759 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4564737
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

MAN UNITED CONFIRMED today that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as the club’s new manager.

It is an outcome that not many people would have foreseen back in December, when Solskjaer was asked to take over from Jose Mourinho on a caretaker basis, with the club struggling badly in the Premier League amid a series of disappointing performances and surprise losses.

Since then, the Norwegian has impressed in the role, winning 14 out of a possible 19 matches, and beating teams of the calibre of PSG, Tottenham and Arsenal along the way.

The Red Devils have achieved the consistency they patently lacked towards the end of Jose Mourinho’s tenure, while often playing an attractive brand of football that appears to be getting the best out of the previously underperforming likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

The 46-year-old has received plenty of support as a result of his team’s performances. Club legends such as Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona and Gary Neville have backed him for the job.

However, there have been a few dissenters too. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was previously seen as a strong candidate for the position, and some people, including Paul Ince, suggested he was the best man for the role, irrespective of the fine job Solskjaer has done.

Former Man United boss Louis van Gaal, meanwhile, also appeared to have reservations about the Norwegian.

“The coach after me [Mourinho] changed to park-the-bus tactics and played on the counter,” he told BBC Sport.

“Now there is another coach who parks the bus and plays on the counter. The main difference between Mourinho and Solskjaer is that Solskjaer is winning.”

In addition, others argued that the club should wait until the end of the season, when they will know whether or not the all-important Champions League qualification has been secured, before coming to a definitive decision.

With all that in mind, what do you think? Have Man United made the right call in appointing Solskjaer on a permanent basis?


Poll Results:

Yes (251)
No (93)


Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie