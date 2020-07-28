This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Wes Hoolahan returns to English football with move to League Two side

The former Republic of Ireland playmaker most recently lined out for Newcastle Jets in Australia.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 6:03 PM
Wes Hoolahan was unveiled by Cambridge United today.
Image: Cambridge United FC
Image: Cambridge United FC

CAMBRIDGE UNITED HAVE announced the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan.

The 38-year-old playmaker – who has signed a one-year deal – finally makes the move to the Abbey Stadium, having been on the verge of doing so last summer.

Hoolahan played in several pre-season friendlies for Cambridge with a view to joining the League Two club, before Newcastle Jets swooped to bring him to Australia.

The Dubliner’s time in the A-League was hampered by injury. After recovering from ankle surgery, he made six appearances for the Jets. However, the club confirmed last month that he wouldn’t be returning following the break that was enforced by Covid-19.

“It’s a great move to a really good club and I’m delighted to sign for Cambridge United,” Hoolahan said today. “I was obviously on trial here for four weeks last year and I enjoyed my time. I knew what the training ground was like, what the boys are all about and that all factored into my decision to sign.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can reward the likes of Ben Strang (head of football operations) and Mark Bonner (manager) – who have kept this option open for me – during the forthcoming season.

“I met with Mark last week and he said some great things, he’s passionate about the game and going forward it’s clear he wants the club to succeed. I’ll enjoy working with him.

“I’m looking forward to the number of games you have to play in League Two – there’s a good amount of Saturday/Tuesday turnarounds. It will be a challenge but I really want to play as many games as I can. I want to play my role in pushing Cambridge United up the league.”

Cambridge United, who recently appointed former Ireland international Gary Waddock as their assistant manager, finished in 16th place in League Two last season.

“We are delighted that Wes has joined us and the quality and experience he will bring us makes him a really strong addition to the team,” said manager Mark Bonner.

“He showed us last summer the benefit to our environment he will add by setting standards with his work ethic and professionalism.

“I know he will be another excellent character around the club and in the dressing room, but he is full of energy to play, to make us better and to contribute to a winning team.”

Hoolahan won 43 caps for Ireland before announcing his retirement from international football in February 2018.

