Former Ireland international Waddock takes assistant manager role in Cambridge

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland midfielder Gary Waddock, best remembered for his controversial omission from the squad for Italia ’90, has today been unveiled as assistant manager of Cambridge United.

The 58-year-old will join the coaching ticket of Mark Bonner at the League Two club.

Waddock won 21 caps for Ireland before the 1990 World Cup. He joins Cambridge as they sit 16th in England’s fourth tier.

“Mark (Bonner) is an extremely enthusiastic young coach with great ideas,” said Waddock.

“I feel with the experience that I’ve gained over my career, both playing and in different coaching roles, we can be a very good match for each other. His thinking is very much aligned with the ideas I have, and I believe I can help Mark to the benefit of everybody at the club.

“I’m a coach who enjoys being out on the grass, getting ideas across to the players. Whenever that first day on the training pitch happens, given the current situation, I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, so that we can begin with a positive frame of mind to build for a successful season.”