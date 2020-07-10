This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Ireland international Waddock takes assistant manager role in Cambridge

The Italia ’90 nearly man joins Mark Bonner’s backroom team.

By The42 Team Friday 10 Jul 2020, 4:14 PM
1 hour ago 695 Views No Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland midfielder Gary Waddock, best remembered for his controversial omission from the squad for Italia ’90, has today been unveiled as assistant manager of Cambridge United.

The 58-year-old will join the coaching ticket of Mark Bonner at the League Two club.

Waddock won 21 caps for Ireland before the 1990 World Cup. He joins Cambridge as they sit 16th in England’s fourth tier.

“Mark (Bonner) is an extremely enthusiastic young coach with great ideas,” said Waddock.

“I feel with the experience that I’ve gained over my career, both playing and in different coaching roles, we can be a very good match for each other. His thinking is very much aligned with the ideas I have, and I believe I can help Mark to the benefit of everybody at the club.

“I’m a coach who enjoys being out on the grass, getting ideas across to the players. Whenever that first day on the training pitch happens, given the current situation, I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, so that we can begin with a positive frame of mind to build for a successful season.”

