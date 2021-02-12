BE PART OF THE TEAM

'The magic hasn't stopped' - Wes Hoolahan wins Player of the Month award

Recognition of the 38-year-old’s form for Cambridge United, who are currently setting the pace in League Two.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Feb 2021, 9:15 AM
Hoolahan: League Two's top performer in January.
Image: EFL
Image: EFL

VETERAN IRISH PLAYMAKER Wes Hoolahan has scooped the League Two Player of the Month award for January.

Hoolahan saw off competition from Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery, Devante Rodney of Port Vale and Oldham Athletic’s Davis Keillor-Dunn in the running for the honour.

The 38-year-old Dubliner had a key role during a seven-match unbeaten run that pushed his side to the top of the table. 

He contributed two goals and two assists while making five appearances last month for Cambridge, who are on course for a promotion that would see them play in the third tier of English football for the first time in 19 years. 

“It’s been a great month,” said Hoolahan, who has played 22 times in all competitions since joining Cambridge last July following a spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets.

“We won so many games and went through January unbeaten, so it really has been a positive month. It’s certainly been nice to get the assists and a couple of goals to go with it.

“I’m delighted to win this award, but I couldn’t have done it without any of the other lads. It’s going really well, I’m hoping we can continue this journey and pick up plenty more points along the way.”

Hoolahan played 112 times in the Premier League during his time at Norwich City. He also won 43 senior caps for the Republic of Ireland before announcing his international retirement in February 2018.

“He just keeps on going,” Sky Sports EFL pundit and former Wolves striker Don Goodman said of Hoolahan. “He may be 38, but Wes Hoolahan has produced magical moments throughout his career and the magic hasn’t stopped yet.

“What a coup it was when Cambridge secured his signature and his opponents in League Two certainly all know it.”

Three months out from his 39th birthday, Hoolahan is the oldest winner of the League Two Player of the Month award in its current guise.

EFL officials were unable to verify if an older player had received the honour prior to the rebranding of English football’s fourth tier in 2004.

