Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Ex-Ireland international Wes Hoolahan scores first goal for new club in Australia

The 37-year-old attacking midfielder started in Newcastle Jets’ win over Edgeworth.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:01 PM
58 minutes ago 2,007 Views 3 Comments
WES HOOLAHAN APPEARS to be enjoying life in Australia as he scored his first goal for Newcastle Jets today amid a comfortable 5-1 victory away to Edgeworth in the FFA Cup.

With the score 1-1, the Dubliner fired home from just inside the box on 38 minutes, after miscuing his initial first-time attempt from a cross.

Playing in front of 4,297 fans in his first competitive start for the club, the ex-Ireland international also had a hand in the first goal and was substituted on 81 minutes with the victory all but secured.

The 37-year-old attacking midfielder signed earlier this month on a free transfer, after a short spell at West Brom last season.

He opted to make the move to Australia, despite interest and a trial with League Two side Cambridge United earlier in the summer.

Hoolahan has enjoyed a distinguished career in the game, earning 43 caps for Ireland and becoming a club legend during a 10-year spell at Norwich, following previous stints at Shelbourne, Livingston and Blackpool.

Newcastle Jets finished seventh in Australia’s A-League last season, with the new campaign set to begin on 11 October.

Paul Fennessy
