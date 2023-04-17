West Brom boss pays glowing tribute to Irish midfielder Molumby

WEST BROM boss Carlos Corberan reserved high praise for Irish international Jayson Molumby after his brace in a come-from-behind win over Stoke City at the weekend.

The victory boosted the Baggies’ playoff hopes — they are currently 11th but just three points off sixth-place Blackburn.

Molumby had been expected to be out of action for a substantial period after picking up an injury while on international duty, but returned quicker than expected and made his first start on Saturday since the Euros qualifier against France.

It was West Brom’s first away win since 14 January, and they will be hoping to repeat the feat when they travel to play relegation-threatened Blackpool tomorrow evening.

Before the game, Molumby was suffering from a groin issue and also took a painkilling injection to alleviate ankle pain, and Corberan praised the youngster’s resilience.

“I think the personality and the goals that he has are very huge,” he told reporters.

“The commitment that he has with himself, with the club, with the team, he was playing today with a lot of pain in the ankle.

“He was having to have an injection to play today, yesterday he couldn’t complete training, only half, but he is going to make a career because he has the determination to make it.

“Some people with adversity — they give up! And Molumby is not going to do that.”

The Spanish boss also highlighted the importance of the 23-year-old’s two goals, as his side make a late bid for the playoffs despite the absence of another key player in Dara O’Shea, who picked up a season-ending knee injury while on international duty with Ireland.

“The most important goals we have scored so far are the ones we scored on Saturday,” he added.

“Because for me, this win means a lot, we stopped one momentum that was not the best momentum.

“The players showed one level of character while facing adversity, they found energy that is not easy to find after you are facing a lot of adversities.”