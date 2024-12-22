Mikey Johnston scores twice as West Brom sink Bristol City

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MIKEY Johnston’s 10-minute double gave West Brom a 2-0 home victory over Bristol City in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies’ summer deadline day arrival from Celtic scored his first goal of the season after 34 minutes following a quiet opening to proceedings.

The winger then followed up that effort with a classy finish on the stroke of half-time as West Brom ended their final home game of 2024 victorious.

Tom Fellows, behind only Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz in the Championship assist charts before this fixture, created an eighth goal of the campaign when he stood up a cross to the edge of the six-yard box. Despite his diminutive frame, Johnston powered home a header for his first goal of the season as West Brom took the lead.

Mikey Johnston puts the Baggies in front at the Hawthorns! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JihXD7Pzet — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2024

Things got even better ten minutes later when West Brom trio Swift, Josh Maja and Alex Mowatt combined in the middle of the pitch to create another opening for Johnston, who picked up the ball on the left, cut inside and fired a rasping strike beyond O’Leary.