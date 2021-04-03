Contrasting fortunes for West Brom's Irish duo as O'Shea injured and Robinson hits stunner against Chelsea

THERE WERE CONTRASTING fortunes for West Brom’s Irish international duo Dara O’Shea and Callum Robinson at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Defender O’Shea was forced off the pitch early on in the Premier League clash with Chelsea. Off the back of a collectively disappointing, but individually impressive, international break, O’Shea was substituted in the 24th minute.

“O’Shea has picked up an injury and is replaced by Ivanović,” West Brom tweeted. “Get better soon, Dara.”

Chelsea legend Branislav Ivanovic came off injured himself in the 37th minute, and was replaced by O’Shea’s Ireland team-mate Callum Robinson.

And in the 63rd minute, Robinson popped up with a glorious goal on the volley to make it 3-1:

What a stunning finish by Callum Robinson - top drawer 🔥🔥🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/ZFUJKEBMMB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 3, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

All four of Robinson’s Premier League goals have come against Chelsea.

It’s currently 4-2.

More to follow…