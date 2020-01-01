Ajayi scores for West Brom - then for Leeds - as Championship top two share the spoils

Ajayi put West Brom in front before turning the ball into his own net.

LEEDS REMAIN TOP of the Championship on goal difference after West Brom defender Semi Ajayi scored at both ends as the top two shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies went ahead in the second minute when Ajayi forced the ball over the line from close range in a goalmouth scramble.

But the defender diverted in substitute Patrick Bamford’s header in the second half as Leeds salvaged a point.

A share of the spoils leaves both sides nine points clear in the two automatic promotion places ahead of Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Ollie Watkins took his goal tally to 17 for the season with a brace as Brentford beat 10-man Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate.

Bryan Mbeumo bagged his sixth goal in eight games and, after City defender Ashley Williams was sent off shortly after, Said Benrahma added a second before Watkins struck twice late on.

Forest’s 3-2 victory over Blackburn at the City Ground was secured by Lewis Grabban’s double.

Joe Lolley’s cross went all the way in after 22 minutes and then Grabban netted from the penalty spot.

Stewart Downing pulled one back before half-time, but Grabban took his tally to 14 for the season before Joe Worrall turned into his own net to set up a nervy final 19 minutes.

Fulham slipped to fifth after losing 2-1 to Reading at Craven Cottage.

The Royals were two goals ahead inside 48 minutes following efforts from John Swift and Charlie Adam and Fulham failed to fight back despite Ivan Cavaleiro halving the deficit on the hour mark.

Sheffield Wednesday fell out of the playoff places following a 1-0 home loss to Hull.

Rudy Gestede’s first strike since February 2018 and a Ben Davies own goal ensured Middlesbrough beat Preston 2-0 and claim a fourth consecutive win.

Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick to fire QPR to 6-1 victory over Cardiff at Loftus Road.

Two goals from Tyrese Campbell helped Stoke move one point above the relegation zone courtesy of a battling 5-2 victory at Huddersfield.

After Sam Vokes fired the Potters in front in the 15th minute, the Terriers turned the game on its head early in the second half following Steve Mounie’s third strike in four games and a Danny Batth own goal.

However, Nick Powell equalised, Campbell struck twice and Lee Gregory sealed a late fifth to secure an impressive comeback.

Wigan moved off the bottom with a 3-2 triumph at Birmingham.

Josh Windass put the visitors ahead and, although Kerim Mrabti equalised, Gary Gardner’s own goal and Cedric Kipre’s effort meant the Latics secured only their second away win in 36 away matches.

