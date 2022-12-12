Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -2°C Monday 12 December 2022
Advertisement

West Brom substitutes sink Sunderland as Baggies hit back to win

Goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike secured victory for the visitors, who trailed at the break.

1 hour ago 1,218 Views 0 Comments
West Brom were 2-1 winners at Sunderland.
West Brom were 2-1 winners at Sunderland.
Image: PA

WEST BROM’S SUBSTITUTES came up trumps as second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike secured a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats claimed a first-half lead when Amad Diallo scored from the penalty spot, but Baggies boss Carlos Corberan made a host of second-half changes, throwing on both Rogic and Dike in an attempt to change things.

Rogic levelled when he fired home from the edge of the area and Dike headed home a West Brom winner from Jed Wallace’s 83rd-minute cross.

Having seen off Millwall nine days earlier, the hosts began in a confident manner.

They were ahead inside the opening 20 minutes, with Amad claiming his fifth goal in the last seven matches from the spot.

The Manchester United loanee won the spot-kick himself via a slick one-two with Luke O’Nien that created space in the area and resulted in West Brom full-back Conor Townsend bundling him over from behind.

With Sunderland’s regular penalty taker, Ross Stewart, still feeling his way back from a long-term injury, Amad stepped up to confidently stroke his effort into the bottom corner.

The Black Cats almost scored a second two minutes after breaking the deadlock, but, while Ellis Simms’ flick released Alex Pritchard into the penalty area, Baggies goalkeeper Alex Palmer was off his line quickly to save the midfielder’s shot.

West Brom had not created a chance at that stage, but the visitors – who had Ireland internationals Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby in their starting lineup – thought they should have been playing against 10 men shortly after the half-hour mark.

Danny Batth conceded possession to John Swift deep inside his own half and reacted by pulling back the Baggies forward to prevent him from being able to break clear.

Swift and his team-mates demanded a straight red card, but referee James Linington instead opted to show a yellow.

The visitors continued to press after the interval and came close to claiming an equaliser eight minutes into the second half.

Matty Phillips met Swift’s low cross from the right-hand side with a first-time effort from the edge of the six-yard box, but Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson denied him with a point-blank save.

West Brom were the dominant side in terms of possession for the much of the second half, but, while Townsend burst on to a loose ball after O’Nien cut out a through pass, he fired a first-time effort wide.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Patterson tipped Rogic’s long-range strike over the crossbar as the Baggies continued to press, but the Sunderland goalkeeper was unable to prevent the equaliser with 20 minutes left.

Wallace’s cross was cleared into Rogic’s path and the Australian prodded home a first-time effort from the edge of the 18-yard box.

West Brom scored their second with seven minutes left thanks to another of their substitutes.

Wallace swung over a cross from close to the right touchline and the onrushing Dike powerfully headed home.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie