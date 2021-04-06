BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

West Ham agree permanent deal for loan star

Craig Dawson will sign from Watford at the end of this season.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 10:31 PM
50 minutes ago 3,516 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5402402
Craig Dawson (file pic).
Image: PA
Craig Dawson (file pic).
Craig Dawson (file pic).
Image: PA

WEST HAM have agreed to sign on-loan defender Craig Dawson from Watford in a permanent deal at the end of this season.

Dawson joined David Moyes’ side from the Championship club in October and has played a key role in their unexpected surge into fourth place in the Premier League.

He has scored three goals in 15 Premier League appearances as West Ham chase qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The 30-year-old centre-back will now remain at London Stadium until at least 2023.

“Coming to West Ham has been a great move for myself, and it is a privilege to play for a club with such rooted traditions,” Dawson told West Ham’s website on Tuesday.

“The squad has a real togetherness, team spirit and great quality. I’m excited for what my future at the club may hold and the potential for what we as a club can go on to achieve.”

Dawson, who played for Rochdale, West Bromwich Albion and Bolton earlier in his career, had to wait until late December for his Hammers debut but has since been ever-present in the top flight.

“Craig’s performances, attitude and the impact he’s had to demonstrate why he deserves a permanent deal,” Moyes said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He had to be patient but he’s come in and grabbed his opportunity with both hands. We are always looking to improve the squad and Craig joining us permanently certainly does that.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie