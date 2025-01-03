Advertisement
Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
West Ham make move for Evan Ferguson - reports

Brighton are understood to be considering whether to send the striker on loan.
2.33pm, 3 Jan 2025

WEST HAM have approached Brighton about signing Evan Ferguson on loan, according to reports.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs wrote on X that the Seagulls are undecided over whether to sanction a move for the player.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler previously dismissed speculation that Ferguson would leave the club in January.

Jacobs listed Arsenal and Fulham among the clubs on high alert, while earlier this week Talksport suggested Chelsea were interested in signing Ferguson to provide competition for first-choice striker Nicolas Jackson, with Irish-eligible forward Liam Delap also considered by the Blues.

A mixture of injury and form-related issues have restricted Ferguson at Brighton, with the Meath native registering two goals in 36 appearances in 2024.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne have rejected a five-figure fee for striker Sean Boyd from St Mirren.

The 26-year-old was key to Damien Duff’s men winning the title in 2024, scoring 10 goals in 27 Premier Division appearances.

St Mirren are fifth in the Scottish Premiership table and already have a heavy Irish presence in their squad.

Charles Dunne, Owen Oseni, Killian Phillips and Roland Idowu are all on their books, though the latter two are on loan from Crystal Palace and Shrewsbury Town.

