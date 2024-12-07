The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
West Ham confirm Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident
WEST HAM forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed.
No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have yet been given but the club say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the 34-year-old.
The Hammers were not in action on Saturday and host Wolves on Monday evening.
A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time.
“The club will issue an update in due course.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
EPL Michail Antonio Premier League road traffic accident Soccer statement West Ham United