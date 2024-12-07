Advertisement
More Stories
West Ham United's Michail Antonio. Alamy Stock Photo
Freestatement

West Ham confirm Michail Antonio involved in road traffic accident

No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have been given.
4.53pm, 7 Dec 2024
726
3

WEST HAM forward Michail Antonio has been involved in a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have confirmed.

No details of the player’s condition or further information about the incident have yet been given but the club say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the 34-year-old.

The Hammers were not in action on Saturday and host Wolves on Monday evening.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time.

“The club will issue an update in due course.”

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie