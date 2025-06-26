Nic White one of six Wallabies in Western Force side to face the Lions

WESTERN FORCE COACH Simon Cron has named six current Wallabies in his starting side to face the British and Irish Lions, but in a setback, veteran Kurtley Beale was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Andy Farrell’s Lions open their nine-game Australian itinerary in Perth on Saturday, keen to make a winning start after a shock 28-24 loss to Argentina in a warm-up in Dublin last week.

They will face a side skippered by experienced scrum-half Nic White, who along with Nick Champion de Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson and Darcy Swain were all released from Australia’s training camp in Sydney.

Team-mates Carlo Tizzano, Jeremy Williams and Harry Potter were not and will miss the game.

Advertisement

Beale, a 95-Test veteran, was set to play but picked up a hamstring niggle in training on Tuesday.

To compensate, Australia coach Joe Schmidt has allowed Wallabies playmaker Ben Donaldson to make a late dash to Perth.

White partners Alex Harford in the half-backs with Pietsch and Mac Grealy on the wings and Matt Proctor forming a midfield with Hamish Stewart. Donaldson will start at full-back.

Robertson will line up in the front row alongside Brandon Paenga-Amosa and retiring prop Ollie Hoskins.

Sam Carter will play his final game in Force colours partnering Swain, who last week earned his first Wallabies call-up since 2022, in the second row.

Will Harris, Champion de Crespigny and Vaiolini make up the back row.

The Force have played the Lions once before, losing 69-17 in 2013.

Meanwhile, Beale is expected to feature for the First Nations and Pasifika side when they take on the Lions in Melbourne on 22 July.

Beale, Rob Leota, Seru Uru, Andy Muirhead and Charlie Gamble were the five initial players named on Thursday by head coach Toutai Kefu.

Western Force

15. Ben Donaldson

14. Mac Grealy

13. Matt Proctor

12. Hamish Stewart

11. Dylan Pietsch

10. Alex Harford

9. Nic White (capt)

1. Tom Robertson

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Ollie Hoskins

4. Sam Carter

5. Darcy Swain

6. Will Harris

7. Nick Champion de Crespigny

8. Vaiolini Ekuasi

Replacements:

Related Reads Dan Sheehan goes from ‘despising’ Ellis Genge to loving ‘funny bloke’ Lions prop Lions show Ireland-like glimpses but sloppy touches blunt attack 'We need to be better' - The Lions land in Australia eager to get rolling

16. Nic Dolly

17. Marley Pearce

18. Tiaan Tauakipulu

19. Lopeti Faifua

20. Reed Prinsep

21. Henry Robertson

22. Max Burey

23. Bayley Kuenzle

– © AFP 2025