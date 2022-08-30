Membership : Access or Sign Up
Westmeath to begin search for new football boss this week as big names linked

The vacancy emerged after Jack Cooney stepped down over the weekend.

Jack Cooney pictured alongside Dessie Dolan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WESTMEATH GAA ARE set to begin the process in their search for a new senior football boss following the departure of Jack Cooney.

Cooney’s departure was announced over the weekend after the Westmeath native guided his county to glory in the inaugural Tailteann Cup this year.

Some high-profile names have been linked with the position in the wake of Cooney’s exit, and it’s reported that former Westmeath stars Dessie Dolan and John Keane are both potential candidates. The pair were part of Cooney’s management team in the 2022 campaign.

Anthony Cunningham, who recently stepped down as Roscommon manager, has also been linked with the position. Cunningham lives in Athlone area and is familiar with Westmeath football after leading Garrycastle to a Leinster title in 2011 and All-Ireland club final replay against Crossmaglen in 2012.

The42 understands that the process to fill the vacancy will begin this week as a management meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday night followed by a full county board meeting on Thursday where a selection committee will be formed and a process will be put in place.

Cooney, who first took the reins with Westmeath ahead of the 2019 season, explained in his resignation statement that he is leaving the role to work in the area of player development “in a full-time capacity.”

