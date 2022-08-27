Westmeath on hunt for new manager as Cooney steps down after Tailteann Cup success

JACK COONEY HAS stepped down from his role as Westmeath senior football manager.

Westmeath GAA announced the news in a statement this afternoon, after Cooney steered the Lake county to inaugural Tailteann Cup glory in 2022.

The Westmeath native has been appointed to a National Player Development Lead position for the GAA in Croke Park.

“The Player Development area is one in which I have invested a lot of time academically in the past few years, and this is an opportunity for me to work in the area in a full-time capacity,” Cooney, who took the reins from Colin Kelly ahead of the 2019 season, said in the statement.

Advertisement

“I have had an extremely enjoyable spell in inter-county football, commencing as a selector with Westmeath almost 20 years ago, the highlight of that period being the annexing of the first-ever Leinster title under the leadership of the great Páidí Ó Sé. In more recent years I was involved with Rory Gallagher in Donegal, and during these periods, I learned a lot of what it takes to be successful at the top level.

“Since becoming manager of my native county, I have worked with a fantastic bunch of players, whose commitment to playing and preparation at this level is second-to-none. They certainly deserved the success they achieved this year when we overcame Cavan in the first-ever Tailteann Cup final.”

Cooney went on to thank his players, backroom team, Westmeath supporters — “I will never forget the Croke Park support this year and the reception we received from thousands of people on the streets of Mullingar when we brought the Tailteann Cup home” — clubs, county, board officers, and his wife Elaine and their family.

Westmeath GAA Statement in relation to football Manager Jack Cooney. pic.twitter.com/xldFzRygjb — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) August 27, 2022

Westmeath GAA Chairperson Frank Mescall added:

“We are extremely disappointed to lose Jack Cooney as county team manager but we are very proud of the fact that he is taking up this prestigious role for the GAA at national level.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“Jack’s commitment to Westmeath football has been magnificent throughout his career, from the time he wore the maroon himself, through his period as a selector in the early noughts, and his time as senior team manager for the past four years, culminating in our annexing of the Tailteann Cup this year.

“On behalf of all Westmeath Gaels, I say Mile Buíochas, Jack, and wish you the very best of good fortune in your new role. We have no doubt that given his commitment to Westmeath, that Jack’s experience and knowledge will not be lost to us in the county, and we look forward to seeing him undertaking different roles in the future.”

Mescall confirmed that the process to find Cooney’s successor will commence immediately.

Westmeath will play top-tier championship football in 2023, their Tailteann Cup success sealing a ticket to the Sam Maguire Cup contest, along with Division 3.